Walter Lee Ernst Kuhlhorst, 89, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:22 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born February 10, 1928, in New Bremen, the son of Leo and Esther (Kuck) Kuhlhorst, who both preceded him in death. On August 19, 2016, he married Julie (Thomas) Kuhlhorst, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include four children, Jefri Voelkel of Indianapolis, Indiana, Eric (Roberta) Kuhlhorst of Auburn, Indiana, Neal (Debbie) Kuhlhorst of Cumming, Georgia, and Jill (Layton) John of Angola, Indiana; 10 grandchildren, Courtney (Jade) Holt, Jacob (Kelly) Voelkel, Meredith Voelkel, Paul (Michelle) Kuhlhorst, Nicholas (Kelly Moody) Kuhlhorst, Kathryn, Michael, and Maryneal Kuhlhorst, Alexander Murray, and Madelyn Murray; five great-grandchildren, Isaac and Elle Kuhlhorst, Harlow and Brooks Holt, and Stella Kuhlhorst. He is also survived by four stepgrandchildren, Layton (Ann) John Jr., Joshua (Meredith) John, Brant Reynolds, and Brittany (Grant) Seltenriht; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren, Evan and Dylan John, Riley John, Kennedy and Eleanor Seltenriht, and Layla John.

A daughter, Leigh Murray; and one sister, June Kuhlhorst, also preceded him in death.

Walter was an educator and began his career by obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in education from the University of Cincinnati, followed by a Master’s of Science degree in education from Indiana University. Over the years he did additional work on his Master’s in Elementary Education degree at the University of Akron.

He served as principal of Union-Whitten Community Schools in Union, Iowa, and also as coach of the boys’ and girls’ track and basketball programs. His boys’ basketball team had an undefeated season.

He served as a claims counselor at Indiana Employment Security in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and also served as a guidance counselor at Dekalb High School in Waterloo, Indiana, Barberton High School, Green High School in Uniontown, and the Southern Ohio Correctional Institution in Lucasville.

He also served at Indiana Vocational and Technical College (Ivy Tech) in Fort Wayne as a counselor and director of the Evening Division

Walter was a United States Navy veteran of World War II, having served aboard the USS Hopi. He attended First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert and was a member of the Van Wert YMCA, Military Order of Turtles, Ohio Association of Retired Teachers, and was a patron of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio’s Community Concert Series, and Van Wert Civic Theatre. He was a talented dancer and belonged to many area dancing organizations.

Walter was very sports minded, participating in track, bicycling, and swimming events and once had qualified to run in the Boston Marathon. He belonged to the Minnesota Bicycling Association, which took him to 49 states and many foreign countries. He was a dedicated fan of all Indiana University sports and Cincinnati Reds baseball.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Brickner Funeral Home, with the Rev. Hal Shafer officiating.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert Family YMCA, or YWCA of Van Wert County.