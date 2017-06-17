Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators (OAESA) selected Van Wert Elementary School as a 2017 Hall of Fame School.

Principal Kevin Gehres and his staff were presented the award, which includes $1,000 in cash, which can be spent at the principal’s discretion. OAESA recognized the nine Hall of Fame schools during an awards luncheon held Friday at the Hilton Columbus hotel.

The Hall of Fame School award recognizes schools that fully engage faculty, students, and the community to provide a quality school experience. The school staff submitted an extensive application documenting the effectiveness of their educational program in several areas.

Hall of Fame Schools are chosen by two committees of OAESA members, one of which read and scored the applications, while the other panel conducted on-site evaluations of qualifying schools.

Evaluators had this to say about the school:

“Van Wert Elementary serves students in grades 1-5 and has proven itself as a resilient community epicenter emphasizing whole child development … They exhibit advances in academic rigor and student wellness. They are devoted to professional development, while implementing project-based learning at several grade levels. … Paraprofessionals, cafeteria staff, and custodial staff are involed in supporting initiatives and present in day-to-day operations. … The PTO works in sync with all programs, providing support and soliciting community involvement. This is an impressive school that fully demonstrates exemplary traits of a 2017 Ohio Hall of Fame School.”

Headquartered in Columbus, the OAESA serves Ohio’s pre-K, elementary, middle level, and central office administrators by providing professional development, legal consultation, professional publications, and networking opportunities.