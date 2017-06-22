DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Van Wert City Board of Education heard an annual report from the Van Wert High School guidance department, an update from school nurse Theresa Whittington, and also accepted the resignation, due to retirement, of Elementary Principal Kevin Gehres and two other long-serving employees.

VWHS guidance counselors Kerry Koontz and Stephanie Hanneman provided information on the Class of 2017, as well as an update on the Career Education Opportunities program that helps students make informed decisions on their future.

Koontz, whose duties are shifting to primary oversee the new career education program, said plans are to expand that program, which targets students undecided about whether they should go to college or seek manufacturing positions in the area that don’t require a college degree.

The program was started a few years ago after school officials saw data showing only about 30 percent of those going to college actually graduated, while a number of good-paying local manufacturing jobs were going unfilled.

Superintendent Ken Amstutz commended Gehres, who is retiring June 30 after 26 years in education, 18 of those with Van Wert City Schools.

“He did a tremendous job,” Amstutz said, noting that whenever a district loses long-serving people they are hard to replace.

The superintendent also thanked Onna Cramer, an elementary paraprofessional who is retiring after 22 years in the district, and John Rollins, a high school custodian, who is retiring October 31 after 28 years of service to the district, for their service, noting they both did an excellent job.

Also retiring is LifeLinks Principal Gordon Stemen, who will leave effective July 1, after 27 years in education, with three of those in Van Wert City Schools. Stemen was also principal of Starr Commonwealth’s Langley School prior to Starr leaving the community. Other LifeLinks personnel resigning include secretary Chris Amstutz and paraprofessional Della Harting.

With LifeLinks officially closing next Friday, the superintendent also talked about the school’s successor, Synergy Learning Center, which will be operated by Western Buckeye Educational Service Center in the S.F. Goedde Building.

“I believe it’s going to be a successful program,” Amstutz said, adding that Tony Langhals, formerly student services director at Wayne Trace Local Schools, will be director of the school.

During her report, Whittington talked about the possibility of having stock inhalers available for students with asthma, while also noting that the district policy on epinephrine pens probably needs to be reviewed. She also thanked part-time nurses who help with the program for their service.

Assistant to the Superintendent Bill Clifton updated the board on work by the committee studying various options related to Eggerss Stadium, the district’s 80-year-old football facility.

A community survey is being developed by the committee, with local residents being asked to state their preference for one of three options: renovate Eggerss Stadium, build a new stadium at the Van Wert High School-Middle School complex, or demolish Eggerss Stadium and build a new stadium on that site.

Also resigning was Allison Niese, high school language arts teacher, while the board approved employment contracts with Joy DeVelvis, to replace Niese as VWHS language arts teacher, Colton Royer as an elementary intervention specialist, and Harting, Glenn Hicks, and Angela Myers as LifeLinks summer school staff.

Supplemental coaching positions were approved as follows: Kent Smelser, high school assistant football coach; Jordan Daniels, Royer, and Josiah Poletta, freshman football coaches (33 percent each); Matt Krites, eighth grade volleyball coach; and Sydney Collins and McKenzie Collins as co-seventh grade volleyball coaches.

Judy Krites was approved as a volunteer eighth grade volleyball coach.

In other action, the board:

Accepted the following donations: $700 from the Van Wert County Foundation for the Van Wert Elementary Science Summer Camp, and $2,500 from the American Federation of Teachers for the Van Wert Blessings in a Backpack program.

Approved a lease agreement to hold the Holiday at Home fireworks display on the grounds of the high school-middle school complex.

Renewed membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Approved a contract with the Family Resource Center in Lima to provide behavioral health services to the district.

Approved a number of board policy and bylaw changes, as recommended by NEOLA.

Approved lunch prices for the 2017-18 school yaer.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Board of Education will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the Goedde Building conference room.