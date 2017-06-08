Van Wert independent news

The Van Wert City Board of Education met in executive session on Wednesday evening to conduct second interviews for the two finalists for the superintendent’s position currently held by Ken Amstutz.

The finalists are Rob Humble, superintendent of Fairbanks Local School District in Milford Center, and Conneaut High School Principal Tim Neal.

Prior to the interviews, both candidates met with district teachers and administrators.

The candidates were selected through a search process overseen by a representative of the Ohio School Boards Association.

Amstutz, who announced his resignation in March after a decade at the helm of the school district, was hired this month as the new superintendent of Paulding Exempted Village School District.