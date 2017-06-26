Submitted information

The All-Twig Board met June 21 in Conference Room A at Van Wert County Hospital.

Before the meeting began, a check for $18,000 was presented to Michael Holliday, VWCH chief financial officer. These funds were the results of the volunteer efforts and community support of the Hospital Thrift Shop, the Hospital Gift Shop, and Holiday Poinsettia Sales. Following that presentation, Holliday, who was accompanied by Ellen Rager, director of patient and community relations, gave the group an overview of how donations to the hospital are handled.

Donations specified to a fund in in the Endowment Fund remain in the account forever and only interest income on those funds is used for hospital operations. All funds given for a specific purpose can only be used for that purpose. Funds received with no specific designation are considered ‘general contributions’ and used to purchase equipment and supplies as needed for the hospital as decided by hospital administrative personnel.

Following Holliday’s presentation, Mae Stoller gave the invocation. A light lunch of pasta, broccoli, breadsticks, and pecan pie was prepared by the hospital.

Chairman Jeanne Ziegler called the meeting to order. The minutes of the April 19 meeting were reviewed and approved. The comptroller presented her financial report.

The following reports were given by each group:

Twig I currently has 49 members, with 15 being emeritus status. The organization recently lost Ginny Pollock, which brought its deceased members to four so far this year. The most recent new member is Tressa Jo Bissonette. Donations are staying consistent, which has allowed the group to hold some good sales. The gift shop carries RADA cutlery all the time.

The May meeting featured Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur as speaker. He did a great job bringing Twig members up to date on the upcoming tax levy and exciting happenings in Van Wert. The June meeting, which was the group picnic, was held at the Community Health Professionals building.

Twig II’s membership remains at 51 members (nine of which are emeritus). Group members continue to work as volunteers at the Hospital Thrift Shop. Several of the members participated in the annual cleaning days in May, where they washed walls, dusted shelves, recycled miscellaneous items that have been displayed for several months, and straightened up the merchandise on shelves.

The shop’s clothing inventory has grown and there are plenty of items for sale. The shop continues to offer RADA knives, along with miscellaneous household items. Guest speaker for the May meeting was Mayor Jerry Mazur, who discussed the recently defeated Income tax increase. He explained why the issue was going back on the ballot in November and the importance of passage before the city gets into deeper financial need and services must be cut.

In addition, Mayor Mazur gave a sneak peek at some future possibilities for Van Wert. The June meeting was the annual picnic, which was held at Smiley Park. A delicious lunch was prepared by the hospital and enjoyed by all who attended. Master Gardener Louise Hartwig gave an informational talk about the history of the Children’s Garden, followed by a tour of the gardens. It was a lovely ending to a beautiful late spring day. The group continues to seek new members and contribute to the county hospital through members’ volunteerism.

Twig III has 21 members. Hope Wallace presented the April program. She told of the upcoming season’s Farmers Market and Wassenberg programs. She said she would present her African trip at a later date. Debbie Compton presented the May program on the physical therapy activities at the Wellness Center. In June, Zoe Longstreth presented a program on the history and workings of the Peony Festival Committee. After many years, this was her last time as Peony Festival Committee chairman. We all had fun reminiscing about past festival events. Twig III will hold its yearly picnic in July at the Van Wert Historical Museum at 6:30 p.m.

The Gift Shop Committee found a new supplier for Ohio State items. Sales have been good.

Members were reminded that changes in rosters (additions, deletions, and corrections) should be reported as soon as possible to the administration office – Wendy Price and Ellen Rager.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, October 18.

Attending this meeting were: TWIG I – Mae Stoller, Loretta Grove, and Jan Adams; TWIG II – Ella Jackson, Kathy Keysor, Beverlee Profit, and Sharon Witten; TWIG III – Jeanne Ziegler, Nancy Farmer, and Jane Lianez.