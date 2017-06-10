Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation’s (VWAEDC) annual meeting is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the Community Room at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

Organization members, as well as the entire community, are invited to attend for an economic development update given by VWAEDC Executive Director Stacy Adam.

Also included will be a progress report from the office, introduction of staff, an update of community programs, and vision of a formal, strategic economic development plan for the Van Wert area.