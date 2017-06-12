Submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting a Ladies Day at the Range this Saturday, June 17. The event, which will begin at 9 a.m. and end at noon, is for women that are looking for a chance for instruction in the use of firearms.

The class focuses on firearm usage, firearm safety, and how much fun the shooting sports can be. Girls aged 10 and up are welcome to come; however, the younger women will need to have a mother or grandmother with them.

The event will feature .22-caliber rifles and pistols. Participants do not need to bring any equipment unless they have safety glasses or hearing protection, as everything is provided.

For those who have their own firearm and would like a little instruction on how to use it, instruction will take place after the session is over. Those who bring their own equipment should also bring their own ammunition.

Those who have attended Ladies Day events before may still attend again. Pre-registration is currently taking place and space is limited to the first 15 women who register. Call 419.889.9124 to register or for more information on the event. The class is free and sponsored by the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association and Friends of the NRA.