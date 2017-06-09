Van Wert independent

A Van Wert man has been arrest on drug-related charges following a search of an apartment in the 100 block of West Central Avenue.

Forest Houseworth III, 33, was charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree, after a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Leatherman was executed at his residence.

Other charges will be presented to the next session of the Van Wert County Grand Jury after a review of the evidence by County Prosecutor Eva Yarger.

Houseworth was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility following his arrest.