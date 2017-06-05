VW independent/submitted information

Registrations are being accepted for the 2017 Van Wert Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, which is scheduled for July 19 at Hickory Sticks Golf Club. The rain date is July 26.

The 18-hole Best Ball Scramble includes greens fees, a cart, range balls, a boxed lunch and burgers and brats awards dinner after play, a drink ticket, and longest drive and closest to the pin contests.

Also featured this year — The Ladies Nine and Wine, which includes lunch, a casual nine hole scramble, and a return to the clubhouse to sip and savior delicious wines. MOD Boutique will be on hand, to feature the latest “must-haves.” The afternoon will conclude with dinner, door prizes and the awards presentation.

The cost for the Golf Classic or Ladies Nine and Wine is $300 per four-player team (chamber members), and $375 per four-team player (non-chamber members).

To register, go to www.vanwertchamber.com. Reservations will be accepted until July 13, or until sold out.