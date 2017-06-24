Virginia M. Etzler of Convoy passed away at 8:54 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Convoy.

She was born February 11, 1924, in Van Wert, the daughter of Earl and Olga (Wade) Reed, who both preceded her in death. On October 22, 1949, she married Wilhelm A. “Bill” Etzler, who died March 28, 1996.

Survivors include a son, James “Jim” (Judy) Etzler of Paulding; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Jamie) Etzler and Mandi (Terry) Scarlett; two stepgrandchildren, Linda (Tony) Sholl and Karen (Ryan) Flint; six great-grandchildren, Austin Etzler, Justin Etzler, Courtney Harr, Evan Scarlett, Ean Scarlett, and Elijah Scarlett; and one stepgreat-grandson, Bryce Sholl.

A daughter, Joan Rogers; one sister, Helen Klewer; and two granddaughters, Michelle and Christe Rogers, also preceded her in death.

Virginia was a homemaker and also had worked at Federal-Mogul/National Seal in Van Wert. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy and its Church Ladies Guild, and the Harrison Township Farm Wives.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 26, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy, with the Rev. Mike Saylor officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Joan, Michelle & Christe Rogers Scholarship Fund.

