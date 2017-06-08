Submitted information

VENEDOCIA — Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia will be having an ice cream social from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Venedocia Lions Club building, next to the park and ballfield on Ohio 116.

The event will feature the Lions Club’s sausage and ice cream from Sycamore Ice Cream in Van Wert, along with other dinner and dessert items.

The church, built in 1897 by Welsh immigrants, features beautiful stained-glass windows and the annual Gymanfa Ganu, a singing festival that honors the Welsh tradition of four-part harmony.

Venedocia was organized by former Ohio Governor William Bebb, himself the son of immigrants from Wales, in the mid-1800s for Welsh immigrants fleeing from British religious oppression.