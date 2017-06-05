Vancrest Health Care Center will be sponsoring a Business Day at the Camp Clay Aqua Park this summer. Local businesses purchase the da for the Van Wert community; access includes swimming, a floating playground, zipline, paddleboats, a half-acre beach, and the 3,600-square-foot splash pad. New features include water cannons at the splash pad and a log roll to accompany the zipline and aqua “toys”. To learn more, visit the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org. Shown are Vancrest residents Alice Barnhart, Richard LaRue, Patricia Bish with Vancrest Administrators Jackie Wells, Scott White, and Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison. (YMCA photo)