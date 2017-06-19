DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation (VWAEDC) recently rebranded and streamlined its Van Wert Works website to provide an even better tool for job creation and employment services.

According to Stacy Adam, VWAEDC executive director, the website, first developed in 2014, is now better than ever.

“Although (we) have had Van Wert Works in the past, and the ability to post available positions … this is really a rebranding in part,” Adam said of the reworked website.

Sue Gerker, VWAEDC community development coordinator — who will be administering Van Wert Works — said the new website has more capabilities, as well as being easier to use by businesses and job seekers.

Both companies and job seekers create an online account they can then use to post or view available jobs. Businesses can also post a company profile that provides additional business information, as well as informational videos. Other entities can also post job-related videos to the site, such as Northwest State Community College’s posting of a video on its new hybrid training program.

“It’s a much more user-friendly version … more intuitive than the previous site,” Gerker said, noting that businesses using the site can now post and remove job listings, as well as make changes to their online company profiles. “They really control what is up there.”

Companies can also contact prospective employees directly through contact information provided on the Van Wert Works site, as well as post job listings, profiles, and videos.

Moreover, job seekers can have responses to their resume emailed to them, as well as see a listing of hiring events in the future.

The new website also has been upgraded to be “mobile friendly” — information can be posted or viewed from a mobile device, such as a smartphone or tablet, as well as a computer. Job seekers can also use filters on the site to find available jobs in a variety of careers — or just one specific career, if they prefer.

“There are a lot of ways to filter and streamline the pool of information,” Adam noted.

In addition to a listing of jobs and job seekers’ resumes, the site also provides a “more collaborative” effort to provide links to community information, Adam noted. That information would be helpful to people, or businesses, thinking of relocating to the area and wanting to know more about local schools, events, services, and other amenities.

Local high school students, as well as those out of school, also have a section where they can explore what career may be best for them, as well as what classes they need to take to prepare for a specific career. There is a large amount of career information provided by Ohio Means Jobs on the Van Wert Works site, while students can also post information on what interests them and then use that information to find a career that might be right for them.

Adam said she has contacted area schools and hopes guidance counselors and administrators will encourage students to use the Van Wert Works career exploration section as part of a school’s own career programs.

She also noted that the student career exploration section could also be used by schools, economic development entities, and companies to identify possible “gaps” where jobs are going unfilled because students either don’t know about them, or haven’t stated an interest in those careers. When job gaps are identified, schools such as Northwest State could then develop programs to retrain workers for those positions.

Adam also noted that her office plans to build an economic development website on the front of the Van Wert Works site to further enhance the information companies and job seekers can access on Van Wert Works.

The website is also a secure site to better protect information posted there.

Adam and Gerker both said they are in the process of contacting businesses to seek more job listings and company profiles for job seekers to view. Schools were also given information on the career development benefits of the site.

More information can be obtained by going to vanwertworks.com.