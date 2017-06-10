Print for later

Lawson Blackmore tossed a one-hitter and struck out 13, as the Van Wert Cougars defeated Lincolnview 4-0 in Friday’s ACME baseball game at Russell Fisher Field.

All of Van Wert’s runs were scored in the fourth inning — an RBI single by Blackmore, a two-RBI single by Hayden Maples, and a run-scoring single by Jalen McCracken.

Lincolnview’s lone hit came in the second inning, off the bat of Braxton Fox.

Van Wert improved to 6-0, while Lincolnview dropped to 9-3.