Van Wert still perfect in ACME play
Van Wert independent sports
Lawson Blackmore tossed a one-hitter and struck out 13, as the Van Wert Cougars defeated Lincolnview 4-0 in Friday’s ACME baseball game at Russell Fisher Field.
All of Van Wert’s runs were scored in the fourth inning — an RBI single by Blackmore, a two-RBI single by Hayden Maples, and a run-scoring single by Jalen McCracken.
Lincolnview’s lone hit came in the second inning, off the bat of Braxton Fox.
Van Wert improved to 6-0, while Lincolnview dropped to 9-3.
POSTED: 06/10/17 at 7:20 am. FILED UNDER: Sports