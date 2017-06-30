Submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County Board of Trustees approved allocations during the monthly board meeting on June 15. Funding was awarded to 33 programs offered by 27 agencies locally that help to provide social services throughout the county.

Nine community volunteers reviewed grant applications and recommended the distribution of United Way grant funds. The process includes an extensive review of program results while also looking at the most pressing needs of the community. This year’s total amount given was $326,982.85

A full listing of grants provided out of funds raised by the 2016 United Way campaign is as follows:

American Red Cross–Disaster Services for Van Wert County was awarded funds for its immediate needs of Van Wert County disaster victims. ARC provides Food, clothing, shelter, medications, and eyeglasses for fire victims who have lost their homes in a fire. ARC also assists more than 222 firemen and policemen from the elements during emergency responses.

Angel Foundation was awarded funds for providing a lifelong wish for a terminally-ill adult who would otherwise not be able to have the wish fulfilled. The wishes many times involve an entire family and participating in the wish provides some respite from the illness.

Big Brothers Big Sisters was awarded funds for a community based mentoring program that serves 30-40 youths annually. This program matches youth facing adversity (single parent home, living with grandparents, academic struggles, juvenile justice involvement, incarcerated parent, etc.) with carefully screened community volunteer mentors with initial intention of a one year commitment.

Boy Scouts of America, Black Swamp Council was awarded funds for Boy Scouting programs to incorporate activities and learning experiences that strengthen young people’s attitudes and actions toward God, family, country, and community. The aim continues to remain the same, to have a positive and robust influence on the character, citizenship, and physical fitness of youths who participate.

Buckeye Y Youth was awarded funds for its at-risk youth program for kids ages 5-18. Buckeye Y programs instill good judgment and values, a positive self-image, good behavior, encourage self-improvement, promote responsibility and leadership qualities in all youths that participate. Their second program that was awarded funds is called Safe and Secure. This teaches first-graders on topics like bullying, stranger safety, and good touch-bad touch, and why rules are so important.

CHP-Hospice and Adult Day Care was awarded funds for two of their programs. The Adult Day Care enable the adult client to be in good hands and provide peace of mind for the caregiver while they are away. Community Health Professionals provides home health and hospice services and our funding helps cover the cost of medication, staffing, and services not covered by insurance.

Convoy Food Pantry was awarded funds for its food pantry program. The food pantry provides food vouchers for those participants that have fallen on hard times and are in need of food to feed their family. All participants must qualify to receive the food vouchers.

Convoy Sports Center was awarded funds for their summer youth programs. These funds are used for all age kids participating on a summer ball team at the Convoy Sports Center. The funds are used to cover entry fees that some families can’t afford.

Council on Aging-Transportation was awarded funds for its program to assist those under 60 with transportation to appointments that allow them to meet their daily life sustaining needs (medical appointments, pharmacies, social security appointments, grocery stores, banking etc.) The program is offered to individuals with a disability, medical issues, or extreme hardship in their lives.

Crisis Care Line was awarded funds to assist victims of domestic violence, family violence and sexual assault and their children. Their primary work is to provide safe, emergency housing, crisis intervention, transportation and support services to survive their immediate trauma and to secure a safer future.

Delphos Senior Citizens-Transportation was awarded funds for transportation for people 60 years and older to improve their lives and help them live independently. The agency is often the only way for seniors to get to medical or dental appointments, bank, drug store, grocery, and other social service agencies.

Family Health Care was awarded funds for basic and primary health care for the underserved population of the community. FHC is the only health care provider in the community that accepts an unlimited number of Medicaid clients. FHC also sees patients without any form of medical insurance on a sliding fee scale.

Family & Children First was awarded funds to provide a payer of last resort for items and/or services for families in need that cannot be provided by other agencies in the county. Its objective is to provide as many of these items and/or services as possible with United Way funds.

Help Me Grow was awarded funds that are used for monthly parent group meetings with educational themes. Help Me Grow Home Visiting program uses the Healthy Families/Growing Great Kids curriculum with families in their homes. This program provides families with activities to encourage parents to learn how to play and interact with their kids. Help Me Grow also assists with items needed for the care and safety of infants and toddlers.

Junior Achievement was awarded funds to help with their program that provides financial literacy education as well as encourage work force readiness and entrepreneurial ideas in all sixth-grade classes at Van Wert, Lincolnview, Crestview, and St. Mary’s elementary schools.

Lincolnview Latchkey was awarded funds to meet the needs of school age children, kindergarten through the age of 14, who need care and supervision before and/or after school. The program provides a warm, secure atmosphere that will allow children to grow.

Middle Point Youth was awarded funds to help provide a recreation program for Middle Point and the surrounding area. Last year, the Middle Point Youth provided services for 233 children.

Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission was awarded funds for two programs. The first program is “Getting Ahead in a ‘Just Getting By’ World”. This program is to educate, empower, and motivate persons who are seeking opportunities to end a cycle of generational poverty. The second program is Emergency Assistance/Homeless Prevention. Emergency assistance funding is utilized to alleviate an immediate crisis with the long term goal of teaching the consumer how to avoid recidivism

Ohio City Youth was awarded funds to be used in its summer youth programs. The Ohio City Youth Activities were able to provide programs for 102 children last year.

Salvation Army-Emergency Service was awarded funds for a program that encompasses assistance to a targeted population for food, clothing, medicine, utility assistance, rental assistance, traveler’s aid, and is carried out throughout the entire Van Wert area.

Van Wert County Victims Services was awarded funds to continue to provide quality services to victims of crime and their families who are either directly or indirectly affected by crimes that have occurred in Van Wert County. Victims Services works with other agencies to secure additional grants to operate.

Wee Care Learning Center was awarded funds for their full year childcare center. Wee Care provided child care for families in real crisis but also helps real working families that need short term help with providing child care while they work. Wee Care is then able to provide opportunity for the children to grow, learn, play, and enjoy childhood.

West Ohio Food Bank was awarded funds to provide partner agencies with food for those in need with a good mix of nutritious food items, allowing agencies to help more individuals and family in need. West Ohio Food Bank is able to sell food to local agencies at 11.5 cents per pound of food.

Willshire Youth Activities was awarded funds for the activities it provides for the summer ball programs. This program is able to reach 99 children during the summer months.

Wren Ballpark was awarded funds for the Ballpark Association. This association is operated by a volunteer committee and provides the opportunity for 100 area children to participate on summer ball teams.

YMCA-Sponsorship Program was awarded funds to provide low- or no cost memberships for disabled vets and their families, low income senior citizens, families of deployed soldiers and low income families. The YMCA is providing a safe place for individuals to socialize and improve their health and fitness. The YMCA also continues to reach out and provide educational opportunities that focus on healthy living.

YWCA was awarded funds for four programs. The first program is the Youth Enrichment Program, which now includes the summer food program and after school programs together. The goal of the Youth Enrichment program is to nourish the bodies and minds of children by providing them with nutrient rich meals that will support their physical growth and interactive activities that will improve their education.

The second program is long-term domestic violence services and shelter. This program will pick up after the Crisis Care program ends and allow victims to stay for one year with their families.

The third program is Transitional Living program. This program will help the participant learn skills necessary to obtain gainful employment, budget finances, daily living skills and attain and maintain employment. At the completion of this program, participants will move to permanent housing.

The fourth program is Permanent Supportive Housing, which helps with case management, computer training, life skills, financial literacy, and more to help achieve a sense of well-being and personal independence.

Individuals interested in helping with the local United Way can contact Executive Director Vicki Smith at 419.238.6689 or unitedway109@gmail.com. The mission of United Way of Van Wert County is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of people and organizations within the county to advance the common good.