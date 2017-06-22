Submitted information

Trinity United Methodist Church, 220 S. Walnut St. in Van Wert, is offering a six-week study entitled “Parenting: Single and Successful”. The small group sessions will begin Wednesday, June 28, and continue through Wednesday, August 2. The sessions will begin at 7 p.m. and run until 8 each evening, with childcare provided.

The sessions will begin with a 25-minute video by Dr. Kevin Leman. Dr. Leman is an internationally known Christian psychologist, best-selling author, speaker, educator, and radio and television personality who has ministered to and entertained audiences worldwide with his common sense psychology and wit.

Week 1 will look at “Putting First Things First” — How to bring stability to children by getting one’s own life in order.

Week 2: “Healing the Past, Looking to the Future” — How forgiveness opens the door to healthy relationships.

Week 3: “Creating Harmony with Your Ex-Spouse” — How to relate to one’s “ex” with an olive branch, instead of a hammer.

Week 4: Helping Children Thrive in a Single Parent Home” — How to develop positive self-esteem when kids need it most.

Week 5: “Learning to Discipline with Love and Limits” — How “reality discipline” teaches kids to be respectful, responsible, and resourceful.

Week 6: “Understanding Your Child’s Personality — God’s Indelible Imprint” — How birth order affects children and the way parents should relate to them.

Toni Healey and Sue Lichtle will be facilitators for this group and there will be plenty of time for feedback about the videos and discussion. Trinity is opening the sessions to the public, with the hope this will be instrumental in answering a need for single-parent families that need love and support.

Those interested may contact the church office to register, as well as whether childcare is needed, at 419.238.9541. Use the front entrance of the church off South Walnut Street for the evening meetings.