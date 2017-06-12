Tim J. Trentman

Tim J. “Timmy” Trentman, 26, of Landeck, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born October 12, 1990, in Lima, the son of Bob and Doris (Klausing) Trentman, who both survive in Landeck.

Tim was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck, was a longtime member of the Lads and Lassies 4-H club in Venedocia, a four-year member of the Delphos FFA, and a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, Landeck Chapter. He enjoyed showing livestock, especially his show pigs at the Van Wert County Fair, where he spent many years camping there with his family and friends.

He loved taking his four-wheeler on trips all over with his dad, brother, and his close friends. Tim was an avid soccer fan, playing the game for several years. he also enjoyed rooting for his favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers.

One of the many things Tim will be remembered for will be his love of food and his huge appetite. Tim never met a stranger and never had any trouble making friends.

He is also survived by a brother, Todd (Kirstie) Trentman of Delphos; his niece and Goddaughter, Bailey Trentman; paternal grandparents Merlin (Dorothy) Trentman of Landeck; maternal grandmother, Alene Klausing of Delphos; nine aunts and uncles; and 20 cousins.

His paternal grandmother, Patricia Trentman; maternal grandfather, Richard Klausing; cousin, Ryan Trentman; and an aunt, Cindy Trentman, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck, with Father George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, and 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. There will be a Catholic Order of Foresters service at 7 p.m. Wednesday and a parish wake at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society or Hope Hollow.

