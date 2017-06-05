Submitted information

The YWCA will be hosting a SilverSneakers Luncheon on Tuesday, June 6, at 11:30 a.m. in the gymnasium. This month’s luncheon will be a “Kick-off to Summer” – with a cook-out themed lunch, summer games and a short talk on heat-related illnesses.

Cathaline Chisholm, RN, director of acute care at Van Wert County Hospital, will be the guest speaker. According to Chisholm, oftentimes heat stress affects older people more than others. Some people age 65 years or over may be at increased risk of heat-related illnesses and need special care in hot weather.

She will talk about the symptoms of heat stress and heat exhaustion, risk factors for heat stress in elderly people, and innovative ideas to protect skin from the sun all year round. Attendees will also have the opportunity to use a DermaScan machine, which uses ultraviolet light to show sun-damaged and dehydrated skin on a person’s face that cannot be seen by the naked eye.

Teresa Schalois, the YWCA SilverSneakers coordinator, is excited about this month’s luncheon because it will be a great opportunity for the group to gather together, have fun, and get information on being prepared for the upcoming warmer months.

“We want to make our time together both fun and educational — and what better way to do that than with an ‘indoor cookout’ and some games,” Schalois said.

Those eligible for SilverSneakers, who want to find out about eligibility, or just want to join other “silvers” for this “Kick-off to Summer” themed lunch provided by Van Wert County Hospital, should feel free to attend — and bring a friend!

With SilverSneakers, the focus is on fitness, fun and friends! Staying active both physically and mentally, maintaining friendships, and keeping a positive outlook on life is key. The YWCA of Van Wert County is committed to helping one age happily thru SilverSneakers®, an innovative program specifically designed for the unique health and physical needs of local Medicare beneficiaries.

Eligible members receive a full facility partnership at the YWCA, where one can enjoy low-impact fitness classes; use of the facility’s 24/7 fitness center, including exercise equipment (e.g., treadmills, exercise bikes, free weights, etc.); the pool; steam room and sauna; locker rooms; social events; etc.

For more information on SilverSneakers at the YWCA of Van Wert County, visit the facility, call 419.238.6639, visit the www.silversneakers.com website, or attend the luncheon on Tuesday, June 6, at 11:30 a.m.

Those wanting to attend the luncheon should RSVP by calling the YWCA at the above number. The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation agency.