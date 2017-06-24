Submitted information

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank recently hired George Scott as its new mortgage banking officer.

Scott, originally from Circleville, met his wife while attending college and relocated to Van Wert with her in 2005. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo and a master’s degree from the University of Findlay.

While in and following college, Scott served a six-year term with the United States Air Force Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing in Toledo. Most recently, Scott was employed by Van Wert City Schools as a high school teacher. Beyond the classroom, he assisted with the district’s learning management system and sponsored various clubs and organizations.

Additionally, Scott has coached the Van Wert boys’ soccer and Van Wert girls’ soccer teams, as well as several YMCA youth sports teams.

Scott attends Trinity United Methodist Church and resides in Van Wert with his wife, Laura, and their three sons: Owen, Wyatt, and Oliver.