Sandra K. Riley, 80, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

She was born October 10, 1936, in Decatur, Indiana, the daughter of Helen Lucille (Putman) Dysert and Martin C. Dysert, who both preceded her in death. On September 4, 1955, she married Richard L. Riley, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two children, Richard M. (Isabel) Riley and Dawn (Mike) VanDoren, both of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Samuel (Jessica) Holes, Jasmine Diemer, Holly (Joe) McName, Tiffany Riley, and Luke Riley; five great-grandchildren, Destynee McName, Nova McName, Skylar Grenzebach, Keirsten Grenzebach, and Jacob Holes; a brother-in-law, Larry Riley; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Stemen.

A brother-in-law, David Riley, also preceded her in death.

Sandra was a 1955 graduate of Van Wert High School and a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. She had worked at Borden’s Foods for 15 years. She was a 62-year member of Van Wert Chapter 48, Order of Eastern Star. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with an Order of Eastern Star memorial service.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church or Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.