The Salvation Army Food Pantry is completely out of cereal and very low on canned fruit, macaroni and cheese, boxed meals, instant potatoes, and peanut butter.

Community members are asked to consider donating some of the above food items or monetary donations as soon as possible to alleviate the shortage.

Those wanting to drop off food items may do so at the Salvation Army headquarters at 120 N. Cherry St. in Van Wert from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Fridays.

For more information, call Lt. Josh Morales, corps officer, at 419.910.9332 or email him at joshua.morales@use.salvationarmy.org.