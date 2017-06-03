Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — The season came to an end for a pair of Van Wert High School athletes, along with one from Lincolnview High School, at today’s Ohio High School Athletic Association’s State Track and Field Tournament at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State University.

Tabatha Saam placed 13th in the Division II shot put with a throw of 36-00.25, and Austin Clay closed his season with a 12th place finish with a discus throw of 144-10.

Teammate and senior Brandon Hernandez finished his career yesterday, with a 16 place finish in the 300 meter hurdles (42.78).

Lincolnview’s Karter Tow finished 14th in the Division III 3200 meter run, with an official time of 10:26.97.