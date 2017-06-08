Robert Dean Long, 89, of Middle Point, passed away at 3:20 a.m., Thursday at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born on August 9, 1927, in Van Wert County, the son of Elwyn Edward and Ethel Leota (DeCamp) Long, who both preceded him in death. On May 22, 1948, he married the former Jean Ross in Grover Hill, who died May 7, 2014.

Survivors include a son, Robert D. (Laurie) Long Jr. of Middle Point; two daughters, Sherry (Randy) Craig of Van Wert and Angela (Michael) Shellabarger of Middle Point; two sisters, Helen Ashbaugh of Van Wert and Rosa (Harold) Wollenhaupt of Lima; a brother-in-law, Carl Wollenhaupt of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Amber Walls, Bob Wise, Danielle Long, Codi Wise, Jerod Long, Luke Edwards, JaNahn Evans, Madison Adams, and Justin McConnahea; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A daughter, Randi Wise, and four sisters, Gwendolyn Arlene Mobley, Josephine Terrell, Bonnie Ashbaugh, and LaDonna Wollenhaupt, also preceded him in death.

Bob attended Hoaglin-Jackson High School and was a member of the former Middle Point Presbyterian Church. He had served as a member of the Farm Focus Committee and was a member of the Middle Point Lions Club and Traveling Square Dancers Association. He was a big supporter of the Van Wert County Fair and the Apple Festival.

Bob enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. Bob and Jean were able to travel to all 50 states during their 66 years of marriage, and they also loved playing cards, fishing, and traveling with their best friends, Jean and Kelly Medford.

His lifelong passion for farming led him to become a successful entrepreneur by starting P & L Fertilizer in January 1959. He strongly believed our soil is our strength, and he truly enjoyed delivering semi loads of fertilizer to his many customers all over the country.

He furthered his dream by purchasing Middle Point Equity in 1992, which became Pure Line Foods Company. He loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. Bob was greatly loved and will be missed by many.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Gus Christo-Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: Middle Point Fire and EMS.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.