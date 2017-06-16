DAVE WALKER/for the VW independent

Blood Brothers, the Musical is truly a theatrical production that grabs you emotionally from beginning to end. The story is a contemporary one of “nature versus nurture”, revolving around fraternal twins Mickey and Eddie, who were separated at birth, with one raised in a wealthy family and the other in a poor family.

The twins’ different backgrounds takes them to opposite ends of the social spectrum. They both fall in love with the same girl, though, causing a tear in their friendship and leading to a tragic end.

Blood Brothers also features two women: one desperate for a child and one who has too many. Both women do what is right for the moment. Mrs. Johnstone, portrayed by Elle Long, gives an excellent and believable performance as a mother who loves her children. As she sang her songs, her laugh, and sadness, permeates her actions. Mrs. Lyons wants a child so badly that she lies and forces herself to do the unthinkable. Olivia Snyder is just as believable as a mean-spirited person, and both women are always going to be at odds with each other.

Mr. Lyons is portrayed by Jacob Pollock. He is a very caring husband and tries to support his emotionally-charged and mentally unstable wife. Lexi Pohlman is Linda, the girlfriend of both Mickie and Eddie, while Bailey Sparks plays the older brother, Sammy, who liked to get in trouble. It was fun to watch his performance in the upbeat and very funny “Kids’ Game” scene.

Joe Linser, as the narrator, is always there with his wit and his angel-like performance. The blood brothers, played by Taite McKinney as poor boy Mickey and Skyler Whitaker as Eddie, were so funny when they played 7-year-old boys, but as they aged their friendship was tested by separation from each other.

The acting by these two brothers was splendid, and it was intriguing to watch them portray their characters — from funny to deeply emotional scenes.

The storyline is full of twists and surprises. Without giving away the plot, the scenes built on each other, leaving me with so many questions at intermission. There were so many times during the play that my emotions were touched. The acting is incredible and the songs were sung with emotion; at times I shed a tear or laughed at the dialogue.

The music is excellent, particularly the sentimental song “Easy Terms”, the uplifting “Bright New Day”, and the heart-breaking “Tell Me It’s Not True”.

The entire cast made this musical production outstanding and having all the local talent perform at the Van Wert Civic Theatre gave me, the reviewer, an optimistic view of these young performers. I believe the audience will see many of these actors on stage again locally.

The show is directed by Chad Kraner and Dee Fisher (music director), assisted by Danielle Slagle, with choreography by Kim Pollock.

The cast and crew is made up of students from Bowling Green State University, Indiana University-Purdue University at Fort Wayne, Liberty University, the University of Toledo, Cleveland State University, Belmont University, Huntington University, and Grand Valley State University, and from Van Wert, Lincolnview, Crestview, Parkway, Delphos St. John’s, Delphos Jefferson, St. Marys Memorial, and Ottoville high school. Cast members include Joe Linser, Elle Long, Olivia Snyder, Taite McKinney, Skyler Whitaker, Lexi Pohlman, Bailey Sparks, Jacob Pollock, Samantha Stevenson, LeAndryce Miller, Tabitha Howell, Anna Reichert, Becca Daugherty, Faith Mauer, Courtney Wendel, Louis Crow, Jack Snyder, Miah Katalenas, Lainie Jones, Zoey Lippi, Miki Dull, Hannah Kraner, Brooke Schroeder, Haley Pollock, and Brooke Lehman.

Blood Brothers, the Musical will be performed at the Van Wert Civic Theatre June 15-18 with evening performances at 8 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 in the afternoon.

For those who have never seen Blood Brothers, I strongly urge you to spend an evening at the theater to see a beautiful show and support young talented students from the community. Call the box office at 419.238.9689 or come to the theater for tickets to see this amazing production.