The American Red Cross will achieve a century of service in West Central Ohio in June. To celebrate, the Red Cross is inviting the public to join them at Lifehouse Church in Van Wert on Thursday, June 15, at 7 p.m. for a centennial celebration.

The event will include a centennial history and impact video, volunteer and community partner recognition, light refreshments, and a celebration of community impact. The event is free to the public and everyone is encouraged to come and hear the amazing stories of the ways the Red Cross has impacted its community over the course of the past 100 years.

The West Central Ohio Chapter began in the summer of 1917, as tensions mounted during World War I. During this time of great uncertainty, local visionaries and volunteers saw the need to bring the services of the American Red Cross to west central Ohio. On June 2, 1917, the first Red Cross chapter charters were granted to serve this area.

Over the course of the next century, Red Cross volunteers have provided support for members of the military and veterans during and after every U.S. war; launched programs to teach water safety, CPR, first aid, disaster preparedness, and other lifesaving skills; and provided aid during disasters large and small — here in west central Ohio, across the country, and around the world.

“We are blessed to live in a very caring and generous community,” said Derek Stemen, executive director of the West Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross. “I am amazed to hear all of the ways that our volunteers and community partners have impacted our community over the past 100 years and can’t wait to share these exciting stories at our Centennial Celebration.”

The Red Cross depends on volunteers to fulfill its mission. The Red Cross responds to a community disaster every eight minutes, providing shelter, food, emotional support and other necessities to those affected. It provides 24-hour support to members of the military, veterans and their families at home and around the world. It must collect 14,000 units of blood every day to fulfill the country’s needs. It trains millions of people in first aid, water safety and other lifesaving skills, and it supports the vaccination of children around the globe against measles and rubella.

“Our community is full of everyday heroes who help others in need,” said Stemen. “We are excited to celebrate the impact that our volunteer have made on the community and we want to invite others to come and learn more about volunteering at the Red Cross at our Centennial Celebration. We’re looking for strong volunteers who can make a difference for their neighbors and provide help and comfort to those in need.”

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit it on Twitter at @RedCross.