Submitted information

American Red Cross disaster responders from across west central Ohio continue to provide relief and comfort to citizens of Van Wert and Paulding counties as they recover from last week’s flooding. The Red Cross has provided more than 70 flood clean-up kits (including: bleach, mops, gloves, trash bags, rakes, and shovels) to homeowners impacted by the flash floods.

The Red Cross is also working with the United Way and Salvation Army to help distribute additional support to those impacted by the flooding.

“It’s heart-wrenching to see the destruction that these storms can cause,” said West Central Ohio Red Cross Chapter Executive Derek Stemen. “Along with our community partners, we’ve been able to respond to the immediate needs of our community members, and we’ll be here in the days and weeks to come to help people begin to recover.”

“The United Way is fortunate enough to be able to help when these natural disasters strike,” said Vicki Smith, executive director of United Way of Van Wert County. “The fact is that this can happen to anyone at any time. The United way is there to help the whole community.”

For updates on the flood response, community members are encouraged to follow the West Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross on Facebook @redcrosswco or contact the chapter at 419.238.9977.

“A disaster such as this can really hinder a family long-term,” said Salvation Army Lieutenant Josh Morales. “It’s our goal, with assistance from the Red Cross and United Way, to help alleviate this burden in some way.

“It’s nice to know that when most are evacuating their homes because of a disaster or an emergency, someone can come in and help during the stress and the clean-up,” Morales added.

Area residents can download the free Red Cross Emergency App to receive emergency alerts and information on what to do in case of tornadoes, flooding, and other disasters, as well as locations of shelters. The app also includes emergency first aid information and a Family Safe feature that allows people to instantly see if loved ones are okay. The free emergency app is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.