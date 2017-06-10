Submitted information

CONVOY — Pastor Melissa Steinecker of Convoy United Methodist Church will be relocating in June and leaving the area.

Pastor Steinecker came to Convoy United Methodist Church in July 2015, sharing her love for Jesus and her love of preaching and teaching the Bible.

She has been very active in the community, including walking kids to Bible, volunteering at the Village Ministry Center, and becoming a member of the Convoy Ministerial Group. Also a Salvation Army bell ringer, she has implemented the Circles of Hope ministry and participated in many church and community activities.

A reception will be held at 11 a.m. this Sunday, June 11, in the church’s social room.