Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice will conduct its annual Rays of Hope Camp from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily June 27-29 at YMCA Camp Clay, 9196 Liberty-Union Road in Van Wert.

The camp is for children and youths (ages 6-17) from throughout the area who have recently lost a loved one and helps them gain support, develop friendships and have a better understanding of the grief process.

Most importantly, Rays of Hope Camp provides an environment where kids can express feelings of loss among others their age with similar experiences.

There are also many fun activities like swimming, rock wall climbing, team-building obstacles, crafts, games, music, and more.

“New this year, we will be having a night of evening activities for those 12 and up,” said Kim Mason, CHP volunteer/event coordinator.

There is no cost to families for their children to attend camp this year, thanks to proceeds raised for the Noah’s Ark Fund at CHP’s dinner/auction held in April.

Call Jeanie Saum or Kim Mason at 419.238.9223, or Beth Dye at 419.623.7125 to register. Information is also posted at www.comhealthpro.org.