First United Methodist Church Preschool is seeking part-time lead teachers and assistants for the 2017-18 school year. Preschool hours are from 8 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday, with classes being held on the same schedule as Van Wert City Schools. Those interested should contact Preschool Administrator April Ellerbrock at aellerbrock@wcoil.com by June 30 with a letter of interest, resume, and references. For more information, call 419.238.0631, extension 308. (photo submitted)