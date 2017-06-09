To the Editor:

What a weekend! Two days of beautiful weather, wonderful people, and lot of fun had by a record number of visitors. Peony Festival XLII is on the books and after a short break, the committee will start working on the XLIII edition.

Without our sponsors, like Eisenhauer Manufacturing, Thatcher Insurance, Bait, Shore ‘n’ More, Kitchens Inc., Central Mutual Insurance, and many others (for a complete list, please visit our website at www.vwpeonyfestival.com), events like the fishing derby, bounce houses, car show, and others could not be free of charge.

The unsung heroes of the festival are all the folks at the (Van Wert) Parks Department, the Street Department, and Police Department, and our local media, The Van Wert independent, The Times Bulletin, The Photo Star, and WERT Radio. They do an amazing job of providing us with beautiful surroundings in which to hold the festival, helping with necessary street closings, and all the behind-the-scenes work that can go unnoticed because they do their jobs so well.

We are grateful for the support of the Van Wert County Foundation for the parade and their Friday night concert.

And thank you to our visitors. Without you, there would be no point to holding the festival. The committee thanks you all from the bottom of our hearts.

Sincerely,

Zoe Longstreth

President

Van Wert Peony Festival Committee

via email