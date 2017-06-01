Submitted information

Motorists that don’t yield for other vehicles within the right-of-way cause far too many crashes in Ohio each year. Crashes caused by this violation, known as failure to yield or FTY, rose in 2016 — in fact, it was a primary cause in nearly one in five crashes in Ohio.

In total, 52,207 crashes on Ohio roadways occurred when the at-fault driver failed to yield, resulting in 206 deaths and 30,929 injuries.

It’s even more troubling that these tend to be more severe than crashes of other causes. Thirty-seven percent of FTY crashes resulted in deaths or injuries in 2016, compared to 26 percent of all crashes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking motorists to pay attention to which vehicles have the right-of-way and yield to them. Troopers wrote 20,858 citations that included an FTY violation last year and will continue enforcing the law to make Ohio roads safer.

“Traffic can be frustrating, but that’s no excuse to endanger yourself and other drivers,” said Lt. Tim Grigsby, Van Wert Post Commander. “It’s always best for all motorists to remain calm and yield for other vehicles that have the right-of-way.”

To view the entire statistical analysis regarding failure to yield crashes and citations visit http://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/FTY_Bulletin_2017.pdf.

As always, the Patrol asks drivers to call # 677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.