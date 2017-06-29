SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

An inside the park round tripper was one of the highlights, as the Lincolnview Lancers closed the ACME baseball regular season with a five inning, 12-0 home win over Delphos St. John’s Wednesday night.

The victory avenged Lincolnview’s last loss, an eight inning 8-2 defeat at the hands of St. John’s on June 12. Since then, the Lancers (17-4) have won eight straight.

Eight of Lincolnview’s runs were scored in the first inning. The Lancers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead when Chayten Overholt and Jaden Youtsey scored on a wild pitch and an error. Reece Farmer’s single to center was Lincolnview’s first hit of the game, followed by a Gavin Carter walk. After they advanced on a wild pitch, both scored on a single by Ethan Parsons for a 4-0 advantage.

Sam Myers and Thad Walker each walked, loading the bases for Overholt, who promptly hit an inside the park grand slam down the left field line and an 8-0 lead.

Overholt would finish the game by going 3-for-3, five RBI and three runs scored, while Parsons had a pair of hits.

Lincolnview registered another run in the second inning, when a double by Carter plated Farmer. Two more runs came in the third inning, when Overholt and Youtsey each crossed home plate for an 11-0 lead. The game’s final run was registered in the fourth, when Carter reached first on an error, then advanced on a wild pitch, a single by Parsons, then a ground out by Walker.

Kemler, Parsons, Carter and Youtsey combined to allow just two Delphos St. John’s hits, a double by Chandler Skym and a single by Lincoln Mueller.

Lincolnview will open the ACME sectional tournament against Delphos Jefferson at the Crestview Sports Complex at 4 p.m. tomorrow. The winner will play Van Wert at 11 a.m. Saturday.

St. John’s will begin tournament play against Allen East at Bath High School, at 6 p.m. tomorrow.

Box score:

Delphos St. John’s 000 00 — 0

Lincolnview 812 1x — 12