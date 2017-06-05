Submitted information

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.33 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has increased 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.37 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices yesterday were 27.4 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 13.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 0.5 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on June 5 in Ohio have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.61 per gallon in 2016, $2.74 per gallon in 2015, $3.87 per gallon in 2014, $3.84 per gallon in 2013, and $3.53 per gallon in 2012.

“The first week of the summer driving season is now under our belts, and we saw little change in gas prices nationally,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “Prices have seen little change and as we continue to progress into the summer, we’re seeing gas prices now roughly the same as a year ago in many places.

“Oil markets failed to be convinced last week by OPEC’s production cuts as U.S. oil production rises to its highest level since summer 2015,” DeHaan added. “This has kept the price of oil constrained and keeps the door propped open for gasoline prices to remain at historically low levels as millions of Americans take to the road.”