The following are highway projects being done this coming week in Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties by the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1:

Van Wert County

Tarring and chipping — U.S. 224, from U.S. 127 to the Putnam County line, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for the tarring and chipping of the roadway. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Delayed closure — Ohio 637, closure between Feasby Wisener Road and Elm Sugar Grove Church Road, has been delayed indefinitely due to flooding and will be rescheduled. (See detour map)

Pavement repair — U.S. 30, from just east of Township Road 127 to just east of County Road 185, restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement and joint repair and drainage improvements. Work is being performed by Shelly Company, Findlay.

Paulding County

Road reconstruction — Ohio 637 in the village of Grover Hill closed June 5 for three months for road reconstruction. Traffic detoured onto U.S. 224, U.S. 127 and state Route 613 back to state Route 637. Work is being performed by Brenneman Excavating Inc. for the village of Grover Hill. (See detour map)

Culvert replacement — Ohio 114, just east of Ohio 66, Mandale, will close June 12 for five days for a culvert replacement. Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 66, Ohio 613 and Ohio 634 back to Ohio 114. Work will be performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage. (See detour map)

Pavement reflector removal — Ohio 66, from the Putnam County line to the Defiance County line, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for the removal of pavement reflectors in preparation for the tarring and chipping of the roadway. The moving work zone will begin at the Putnam County line and continue north. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Pavement repairs — Pavement repair will take place at the following locations with traffic maintained through the work zone. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage: