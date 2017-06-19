Submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has a number of road projects on tap for this week. ODOT projects in Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties are as follows:

Van Wert County

Tarring and chipping — U.S. 224, from U.S. 127 to the Putnam County line, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for the tarring and chipping of the roadway. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Delayed closure — Ohio 637 closure, between Feasby Wisener Road and Elm Sugar Grove Church Road, has been delayed indefinitely due to flooding and will be rescheduled. (See detour map)

Pavement repair — U.S. 30, from just east of Township Road 127 to just east of County Road 185, restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement and joint repair and drainage improvements. Work is being performed by Shelly Company, Findlay.

Paulding County

Road reconstruction — Ohio 637 in the village of Grover Hill closed June 5 for three months for road reconstruction. Traffic detoured onto U.S. 224, U.S. 127, and Ohio 613 back to Ohio 637. Work is being performed by Brenneman Excavating Inc. for the village of Grover Hill. (See detour map)

Culvert replacement — Ohio 114, just east of Ohio 66, Mandale, is now open following a culvert replacement.

Pavement repairs — Ohio 66, from U.S. 224 to the Defiance County line, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for the tarring and chipping of the roadway. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Putnam County

Tarring and chipping — Ohio 12, from Ohio 115 to the Hancock County line, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone to remove pavement markings in preparation for pavement repairs. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage.