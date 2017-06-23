Submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has announced the following highway projects for the week of June 25-July 1:

Van Wert County

Delayed closure — Ohio 637 closure, between Feasby Wisener Road and Elm Sugar Grove Church Road, has been delayed indefinitely due to flooding and will be rescheduled. (See detour map)

Pavement repair — U.S. 30 from just east of Township Road 127 to just east of County Road 185, restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement and joint repair and drainage improvements. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

Paulding County

Road reconstruction — Ohio 637 in the village of Grover Hill was closed June 5 for three months for road reconstruction. Traffic detoured onto U.S. 224, U.S. 127, and Ohio 613 back to Ohio 637. Work is being performed by Brenneman Excavating Inc. for the village of Grover Hill. (See detour map)

Pavement repairs — Ohio 66, from U.S. 224 to the Defiance County line, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for the tarring and chipping of the roadway. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Putnam County

Berm stone placement — The following locations will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for placement of berm stone. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage: