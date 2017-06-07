VW independent/submitted information

The Ten Years of WOW 2016-2017 Season was one for the record books. What a privilege it was for the staff of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio to celebrate 10 years being part of Van Wert with all of the people who helped give the NPAC life and continue to make it great, season after season.

With the closing of the curtain after REO Speedwagon rocked the house, the NPAC bid a fond farewell to its 10th anniversary season and a hearty hello to Season 11.

Just around the corner is the 2017-2018 Season 11 unveiling. At noon on Wednesday, June 14, the public is invited to visit the Niswonger to witness the big reveal of the shows featured in the 2017-2018 season, as well as a complimentary lunch for the first 200 attendees, courtesy of Collins Fine Foods.

Who’s coming for the power-packed Season 11? Gather some friends, visit the Niswonger Wednesday, June 14, and be the first to see. The Live adventure awaits. Go ahead, dive in, and make a splash!

The 2017-2018 Season 11 is sponsored by Statewide Ford Lincoln, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, and Chuck and Karen Koch.

Ticket purchase dates for Season 11 will be announced at the unveiling, but the 2017-2018 Enrich Community Concert Series is on sale now! Tickets can be purchased at the NPAC Box Office from noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 419.238.6722, or online at NPACVW.ORG.

Corporate and individual memberships can also be purchased now to lock in advanced purchasing opportunities for the new Season 11.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.