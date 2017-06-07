VW independent/submitted information

The Middle Point Ballpark Association just received its new AED machine, which was donated by United Way of Van Wert County.

According to Wikipedia, an AED (automated external defibrillator) is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses a patient’s life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats) and pulseless ventricular tachycardia (heartbeat over 100 beats a minute) and is able to treat them by applying electrical therapy that stops the arrhythmia allows the heart to re-establish an effective rhythm.

The United Way has a program called The New Initiative Grant. To apply for this program, an organization has to qualify and follow the guidelines. Recipients must be incorporated, tax-exempt, and nonprofit to begin the process of applying.

Middle Point Ballpark applied for the grant and was approved by the board to receive the funding to purchase the AED machine. United Way connected with “The Dylan Williams Forever an All Star Foundation” to get funding for the AED machine at the ballpark. Williams’ family started the “Dylan Williams Forever an All Star Foundation” after his was killed in 2013 after being struck in the neck with a ball during baseball practice. There were no AEDs close by, but had there been, this tragic accident could have turned out differently. The foundation’s mission is to bring awareness and prevent this from happening to other young people.

Now that the Middle Point Ball Park has its AED machine, the organization is prepared should an emergency occur. The United Way is glad it could make this happen for its member agency.