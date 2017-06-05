Mary Helen Ries of Ohio City passed away at 1:12 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born May 31, 1944, in Van Wert, the daughter of Martin W. and Beatrice C. (Eschbach) Allmandinger, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include two sons, Tim (Susan) Ries of Dyersburg, Tennessee, and Thom (Cindy) Ries of Lewis Center; a brother, Randy (Diann) Humerickhouse of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one brother-in-law, Lowell Zelt; a sister, Nancy (Jim) Klopfenstein of Harlan, Indiana; and five grandchildren, Jacob, Reba, and Martin Ries, and Huey and Hogan Ries.

Mary retired from Eaton Corporation in Van Wert and had also worked at Fettig’s Flowers in Van Wert. She was a member of Ohio City Church of God and was very active with the Ohio City Food Pantry. Mary was a true blessing from God to all of us. A wonderful woman who touched so many lives, none more so than her family.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Ohio City Church of God, with the Rev. Randy Bevington officiating.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Fire & EMS, Ohio City Food Pantry, Ohio City Church of God, or Ohio City Community Foundation.

