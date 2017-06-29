Mary Arlis Ricker, 86, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born March 5, 1931, in Miller City, the daughter of Russel and Lenore (Farley) Stuber, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include four sons, David (Susan) Ricker of Delphos, William (Donna) Ricker of Lancaster, Stephen (Dee) Ricker of Brandon, Mississippi, and Harold (Kelly) Ricker of Paulding; two daughters, Dianne (Jeffrey) Wiltsie of Delphos and Nanc (Michael) Fischer of Evans, Georgia; one sister, Shirley Nicholas of Frankford, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and 11 stepgreat-grandchildren.

Six brothers, Francis, Raymond, Leo, Arthur, Donald, and James Stuber, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Dennis Walsh officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7 that evening.

Preferred memorials: Delphos splash pad.

