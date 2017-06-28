Margie Joann Darling, 87, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born March 26, 1930, in Van Wert, the daughter of Harland Howard and Margaret Emma (Bolenbaugh) Kiracofe, who both preceded her in death. On June 18, 1964, she married Glenn Leonard Darling, who passed away January 22, 2005.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda Kay (Robert) Tobias of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Amy Joann (Jason) Mengerink of Convoy; three sons, Jeffrey Paul Hasis of Van Wert, Bradley Scott (Pam) Hasis of Port St. Lucie, and David Leonard (Mark Murphy) Darling of St. Louis, Missouri; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Larry Kiracofe of Van Wert; and three sisters, Shirley Flickinger of Van Wert, Brenda (Cecil) Foust of Convoy, and Judy Foust of Van Wert.

Two brothers, Bruce Kiracofe and Ronald Dale Kiracofe (in infancy), also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Robert Shook officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

