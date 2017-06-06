Margaret A. “Peg” Waltz, 76, of rural Van Wert, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2017, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born February 21, 1941, in Defiance, the daughter of Zenas Edwin and Mildred Leona (Smith) Stenger, who both preceded her in death. On February 19, 1966, at Sherwood United Methodist Church, she married Hugh J. “Bud” Waltz Jr., who survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Tod (Lois) Waltz of Van Wert and Rod Waltz of Nashville, Tennessee; a sister, Karen (Terry) Schaffner of Atlanta, Georgia; 10 dearly beloved nieces and nephews; 21 great-nieces and nephews; 31 great-great-nieces and nephews; and three great-great-great-nieces and nephews.

Two sisters, Lois C. Dunno and Helen Cole, and four nieces and nephews, also preceded her in death.

Peg was a 1959 graduate of Van Wert High School and attended Bowling Green State University. She was a longtime member of Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert, where she participated in the Builders Sunday school class and the handbell choir.

She had worked for Van Wert County Hospital before becoming a wife and mother. She had been a 4-H advisor for over 25 years and was on the staff of Camp Palmer 4-H Camp.

She also had assisted with the Van Wert Area Swim Team and was a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Peg also volunteered at the Van Wert County Historical Society. She served on the Van Wert County Board of Elections and worked in the Fair Board Office. In 2016, was selected as a Flower in Full Bloom for the Peony Festival.

She enjoyed wintering in Arizona, swimming and traveling, and visiting and being deeply involved in the lives of her sons, nieces, and nephews all over the United States.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: Gideons International.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.