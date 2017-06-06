Macie MaKaila Preston of Arcanum, and formerly of Ohio City, passed away early Saturday morning, June 3, 2017, in Miami County.

She was born July 26, 1997, in Coldwater, the daughter of Mark Preston, who survives in Arcanum, and Kerrie (Kittle) Placke, who survives in Ohio City.

Other survivors include her stepfather, Andrew Placke of Ohio City; maternal grandparents Terry and Charlene Kittle of Celina; paternal grandparents Ray and Carol Preston of Arcanum; step-paternal grandparents, Gene and Ruth Placke of Findlay; two brothers, Christopher (Katie) Placke of Troy and Jimmy “Bubba” Turner of Dayton; and five sisters, Kelsie Preston of Middle Point, Audrianna Placke of Ohio City, Crystal Placke of Brookville, and Lily Preston and Madison Preston, both of Arcanum.

A brother, Jacob Turner, preceded her in death.

Macie attended Crestview High School and was involved with cheer, 4-H, and FFA, was in AWANA, played youth soccer, ran track and played softball for Wren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, a Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Jeff Millay officiating.

Visitation is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, and an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To Macie’s nephew, Hendrix, or the Equestrian Therapy Program at Fassett Farm.

