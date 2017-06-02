Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS – Two schools separated by just 13 miles will play for the Division IV baseball state championship.

Midwest Athletic Conference member and No. 8 Minster (24-7) advanced to the title game, by upsetting top ranked Toronto 3-0 on Friday.

The Wildcats will face Russia (24-6) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Park in Columbus. The Raiders edged past Dalton 7-6 in Friday’s second semifinal final game.

Minster won state titles in 2011 and 2012, and finished as runner-up in 2003. Russia won a championship in 1971, and finished second in 1975.