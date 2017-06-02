Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Lancers bounced back from an 8-2 ACME loss to Lima Central Catholic, with Thursday’s 4-0 win at Columbus Grove.

Jaden Youtsey and Chayten Overholt combined to toss a one-hitter for Lincolnview. Youtsey went four innings, and struck out seven while walking just one. Overholt pitched the remaining three innings, and gave up one hit, while walking two and fanning two.

At the plate, the two each had a pair of hits, including a double. Ethan Kemler had two hits, two RBI and reached base on all three of his plate appearances. Ethan Parsons and Sam Myers each had doubles, and an RBI.

The Lancers are now 3-1, and will play at Crestview at 6 p.m. tonight.