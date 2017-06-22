SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Lincolnview rallied from a 3-0 first inning deficit to defeat the Van Wert Cougars 8-3 in Wednesday’s Acme baseball game at Lincolnview High School.

It was the first summer league loss for Van Wert (10-1), while Lincolnview improved to 13-4.

The Lancers tallied seven of their eight runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Brayden Evans opened the bottom half of the inning with a walk, then Gavin Carter and Jaden Youtsey singled, with Youtsey’s hit scoring Evans. Ethan Kemler singled and scored Carter, then Reece Farmer doubled to center field, scoring Youtsey and Kemler to make it 5-3 Lincolnview.

After Chayten Overholt struck out, Farmer scored on an RBI single by Ethan Parsons. Sam Myers walked, then an error allowed Thad Walker to reach first, and scored Parsons. Collin Overholt rapped a single that scored Myers, and made it 8-3.

Lincolnview’s other run came in the fourth, when Chayten Overholt’s two-out RBI single scored Kemler.

All three of Van Wert’s runs were scored without the benefit of a hit. Jake Lautzenheiser and Jonathon Lee opened the game by reaching first on back-to-back errors, then three straight walks allowed Lautzenheiser and Lee to score. Later in the first inning, Lawson Blackmore scored on a wild pitch by Youtsey.

After the rough start, Youtsey settled down and threw a complete game one-hitter, a two-out single in the fourth inning by T.J. Reynolds. Along the way, Youtsey struck out 11 batters, and walked four.

Holden Willingham started for the Cougars, and allowed a run on three hits in 3.2 innings. He struck out a pair, and walked two. Hayden Maples pitched 1.1 innings and gave up four runs on four hits, while striking out one and walking one. Jake Lautzenheiser pitched the remainder of the game and gave up three runs on three hits. He fanned two, and walked one.

The Lancers will play at Elida today. Van Wert’s game against Crestview was originally scheduled for today, but was moved to Monday.

Box score:

Van Wert 300 000 0 – 3

Lincolnview 000 107 x – 8