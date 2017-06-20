Submitted information

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — McKenzie Davis, a 2017 graduate of Lincolnview High School, was awarded a $1,500 America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders scholarship from the national FFA organization. The scholarship is sponsored by the Monsanto Fund.

Davis plans to use the scholarship to pursue a degree at The Ohio State University.

The scholarship is one of 1,888 awarded through the national FFA organization’s 2017 scholarship program. Currently, 115 sponsors contribute more than $2.7 million to support scholarships for students.

For 33 years, scholarships have been awarded through funding secured by the National FFA Foundation. The generous funding comes from individual, business, and corporate sponsors to encourage excellence and enable students to pursue their educational goals.

The 2017 scholarship recipients were selected from 8,337 applicants from across the country. Selections were based on the applicant’s leadership, academic record, FFA participation and other school and community activities, supervised agricultural or work experience in agricultural education, and future goals.

The national FFA organization provides leadership, personal growth, and career success training through agricultural education to 649,355 student members who belong to one of 7,859 local FFA chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The organization is also supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 chapters throughout the U.S.