Submitted information

The Lima Pops Orchestra concert scheduled for Fountain Park tonight has been moved to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio due to this evening weather forecast. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

A Van Wert Independence Day tradition, the LSO Pops returns to Van Wert with an evening of great pop music, as well as inspirational selections to help start the Fourth of July celebration. Led by Maestro Crafton Beck, this regional orchestra always delights the entire family.