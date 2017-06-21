Submitted information

ADA — The following students from Van Wert County were named to the Dean’s List for the 2016-2017 spring semester at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.

From Crestview High School: Tyson Bolenbaugh, Hannah Bowen, Bryce Richardson and Mackenzie Riggenbach.

From Van Wert High School: Alyssa Bowen, Rachel Chen and Nicholas Krugh.

From Lincolnview High School: Ann Karalunas.

From Delphos Jefferson High School: Seth Wollenhaupt.