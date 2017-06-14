Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, held its annual Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday at the lodge.

Assisting this year was Seth Baker, who read the History of the Flag, while Craig Bell gave the response.

The Elks is the first and only fraternal organization to mandate that, every year, each Elks lodge conduct a solemn and beautiful Flag Day ceremony.

Peter J. McMaster and Kaitlyn Motycka, who placed first at Van Wert in the Grand Lodge Americanism Essay Contest, read their winning essays to those present.

Also, Milo Wyandt, a World War II veteran and recent Honor Flight participant, was present and showed the lodge a flag that was presented to him by his family in honor of this honor flight trip.